It was another busy night on the WDA schedule, headlined by a big rematch of the regional title game last year between Century and Legacy.

Lead by UMary signee Julia Fitterer, who scored 28 points on the night, the Patriots ended with a 77-70 win, staying undefeated on the year.

Elsewhere on the boy’s side, Mandan fell to Jamestown in a back and forth game, while St. Mary’s grabbed their first win of the season, 99-97 over Dickinson.