In the last WDA action before the Christmas holiday, the Tuesday slate of games was headlined by Century and Mandan.

In the girl’s game, Century piled on early with a 30 point lead, winning 98-53. The boy’s game had big lead changes throughout, but it was the Patriots that handed the Braves their first loss, 88-70.

Over at Bismarck High, the Demon boy’s topped St. Mary’s, 90-69, while over in the girl’s game, Bismarck won by 50 points, 87-37.