WDA Basketball: Close losses giving Bismarck much-needed experience

The Bismarck Girls sit at 4-3 on the young season, navigating it with a young team.

Close losses have prevented the Demons from sitting near the top of the standings, but head coach Bill Shetler knows this group grows with each game.

“We played a lot of young girls last year,” says Shetler. “But that didn’t mean we were returning a whole lot of experience, so we’re still trying to figure out how to win, especially late-game situations. Losing a couple of games by a combined three points.”

“Still got a little bit of improvement,” says senior Jilee Golus. “But it’s just so nice how we can share the ball evenly and how we all put in effort, even in our spots.”

