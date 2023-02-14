Just one week remains in the WDA regular season, with the Bismarck Demons looking for a signature win over the third-ranked Mandan Braves.
WDA Basketball Scores:
|Boys:
|Bismarck Demons
|89
|#3 Mandan Braves
|88
|Final
|Girls:
|Bismarck Demons
|78
|Mandan Braves
|46
|Final
|Boys:
|#5 Legacy Sabers
|68
|Jamestown Blue Jays
|94
|Final
|Girls:
|#5 Legacy Sabers
|63
|Jamestown Blue Jays
|60
|Final
|Boys:
|#1 Century Patriots
|64
|St. Mary’s Saints
|56
|Final
|Girls:
|#1 Century Patriots
|78
|St. Mary’s Saints
|52
|Final
|Boys:
|Dickinson Midgets
|68
|Williston Coyotes
|70
|Final
|Girls:
|Dickinson Midgets
|85
|Williston Coyotes
|32
|Final
|Girls:
|#4 Minot Majettes
|89
|Watford City Wolves
|40
|Final
The Minot girls looked to stay in contention for the WDA Regular Season Title, needing a win over Watford City at home.