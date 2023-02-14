Just one week remains in the WDA regular season, with the Bismarck Demons looking for a signature win over the third-ranked Mandan Braves.

WDA Basketball Scores:

Boys:Bismarck Demons89#3 Mandan Braves88Final
Girls:Bismarck Demons78Mandan Braves46Final
Boys:#5 Legacy Sabers68Jamestown Blue Jays94Final
Girls:#5 Legacy Sabers63Jamestown Blue Jays60Final
Boys:#1 Century Patriots64St. Mary’s Saints56Final
Girls:#1 Century Patriots78St. Mary’s Saints52Final
Boys:Dickinson Midgets68Williston Coyotes70Final
Girls:Dickinson Midgets85Williston Coyotes32Final
Girls:#4 Minot Majettes89Watford City Wolves40Final

The Minot girls looked to stay in contention for the WDA Regular Season Title, needing a win over Watford City at home.