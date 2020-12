The Legacy Sabers and Dickinson Midgets met on Monday for the only basketball game in the WDA.

The Sabers entered the contest tied with Century at the top of the WDA standings, and they left the same way. The Sabers won in dominating fashion 83-51.

Sophomore Alyssa Eckroth led the team with 28 points, and senior Arianna Berryhill added 24 points of her own.