WDA Basketball: Legacy & Minot clash for first place, Century boy’s fall in overtime

A first place battle, a pair of buzzer beaters, and overtime were just a part of the WDA basketball slate Tuesday night.

Legacy and Minot faced off in Bismarck, with the Magicians grabbing a stranglehold on the conference with their last second 67-65 win on the road.

Over at Century, the Patriots took a nine point lead off a buzzer-beater at the half, but couldn’t hang on, falling 74-67 in overtime to Jamestown.

WDA:

(G) Minot (68), Legacy (72)

(B) St. Mary’s (80), Watford City (37)

(G) Mandan (68), Dickinson (34)