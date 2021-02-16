WDA Basketball: Legacy tops Jamestown, Mandan upsets Bismarck, St. Mary’s returns familiar face to sidelines

With just one week left in the WDA regular season, some surprising results Tuesday has set up an interesting race down the stretch.

Legacy and Jamestown was the headline matchup on the night, where the Sabers avenged a nine point loss on opening night, winning by nine tonight, 74-65.

Mandan beat Bismarck way back on opening night and continued to have the Demons’ number, winning 80-72.

It was also a special night at St. Mary’s, where head coach Brent DeKok returned to the sidelines, watching his Saints top the Patriots, 68-60.