WDA Basketball: Legacy upsets Bismarck on the boy’s side, Bismarck returns the favor for the girls

On a Tuesday night packed with WDA Basketball, the matchup headlining the night was between Bismarck and Legacy.

In the boy’s game, the two athletic teams traded baskets down the stretch, but Legacy’s defense was able to hold the league-leading offense well below their season average, winning 68-60.

On the girl’s side, the Bismarck Demons used their speed to break through a tough Legacy defense, winning a critical region game, 61-54.

Other Scores:

(B) Mandan (83), Dickinson (78)

(B) Turtle Mountain (73), Century (83)

(G) Century (90), Minot (48)