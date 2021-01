On a thin schedule in the WDA, Legacy and Century provided a thrilling ending, adding another chapter to their young rivalry.

At the start of the second half, Patriots’ Anthony Doppler lead a 10-2 run that tied the game up for Century, leading to a back and forth game throughout.

But with just a minute to go, key buckets from Nick Kupfer and Zander Albers put Legacy on top in an exciting 63-60 win.