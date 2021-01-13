WDA Basketball: Legacy’s improvement on defense has them near a top spot in the WDA

At 5-3, the Legacy Sabers boys are in the thick of a tight race in the WDA, but not without a few tests along the way.

Without their best player Nick Kupfer, the team managed to start a five-game winning streak starting in Dickinson. But before that, two tough road games against Minot and Jamestown to open the season battle-tested the Sabers, especially in two categories identified by head coach Jason Horner, rebounding and defense.

“I think those are the two things that probably got us into trouble a little bit in the first two games,” says Horner. “And they’re two good teams. We’re doing some different things defensively that we’re just not used to and putting them into those first two games kind of hurt us, making mistakes. But we’ve cleaned that up as well and we’re defending much better on the ball and we’re finishing possessions with rebounding and that’s been a huge difference for us so far.”

