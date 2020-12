Only two schools were in action Thursday night in the WDA, with St. Mary’s and Mandan clashing on the boys and girls side.

In the boys game, Mandan built an early lead and never looked back, winning over the Saints at home 80-52.

At St. Mary’s, the Mandan girls put together a 12-0 run in the first half, leading them to an 86-50 win over the Saints.