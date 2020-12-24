WDA Basketball: Mandan’s Amaya Ramsey could be the Braves’ X-Factor

The Mandan Girl’s Basketball team has hopes of returning to the state tournament despite a loss of a good senior class last season.

One player that could be huge for the Braves is Amaya Ramsey. The senior is a sharpshooter from the three-point range, and also is second on the team in rebounds. Her size and ability to stretch the floor makes her Mandan’s X-factor, however, it’s more than just jumps shots for Ramsey.

“I am learning how to drive better,” says senior Amaya Ramsey. “Making sure I can get myself into the paint for better shots. I’m learning how to be quicker on my feet so I can get my shot up faster, because that’s what I’m going to need to be doing this year, getting my shot up faster.”

Ramsey and the Braves return to the court on Tuesday when they face Turtle Mountain.