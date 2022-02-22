The WDA regular season came to an end on Tuesday night, including a battle for the regional title, and teams looking to clinch a spot at next week’s tournament.

Tuesday Basketball Scores:

(B) #3 Minot Magicians 65, #1 Century Patriots 55

(G) #1 Century Patriots 78, #2 Minot Majettes 64

(B) Legacy Sabers 64, #5 Bismarck Demons 79

(G) Legacy Sabers 57, #4 Bismarck Demons 65

(B) St. Mary’s Saints 74, Dickinson Midgets 72

(G) St. Mary’s Saints 76, Dickinson Midgets 55

(B) Jamestown Blue Jays 81, Mandan Braves 67

(G) Jamestown Blue Jays 67, Mandan Braves 65