Saturday night’s WDA basketball action featured four of the top ranked teams in the state.

In Minot, the No. 3 Magi boys team defended home court against Mandan with an 81-75 win.

In Bismarck, No. 1 ranked Century’s girls team remained undefeated with a win at home over Bismarck 76-51.

On the boys side it was the opposite result. The No. 4 Demons defeated the Patriots 89-53.