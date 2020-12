The Minot Magicians boy’s basketball team has the best record in the WDA after the first week of the season, but it hasn’t come easy. The Magicians held off a tough Dickinson team Saturday night for a 90-80 win.

On the girl’s side, Jamestown has shown they are a team to watch in the WDA. The Bluejays went on the road and picked up a 69-43 win over St. Mary’s.