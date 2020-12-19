WDA Basketball: Minot boys top Legacy, Sabers defeat Majettes, Bismarck dispatches Williston

The headline matchup of Friday night in the WDA was between Minot and Legacy, two programs that could contend for a spot at the state tournament.

In Minot, the boys faced off in a down to the wire matchup, with the Magicians getting the best of the Sabers, 86-82.

The Sabers got their revenge from the girls, who found their offense in the second half to run away with a 91-73 win over the Majettes.

At Bismarck, the Lady Demons built on an early 25-1 lead over Williston, never looking back in their 94-22 win.

