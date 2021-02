The WDA regular season has just three weeks left, with teams finding ways to come back from large deficits and others finding ways to climb the standings.

In Minot, the Magicians trailed by 13 early on to Turtle Mountain, before coming back late in the first half, winning 92-80.

On the girl’s side, Jamestown and Bismarck entered the night tied in the standings, but it was an incredible buzzer-beater at the half for Elle Falk that launched Jamestown to the 79-71 win.