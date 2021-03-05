WDA Basketball: Minot knows the job is not done after making it to the state tournament

A huge win last night over Legacy has propelled the Minot Magicians to the WDA Championship game tomorrow night.

Minot has been the team to beat this season, ranked number two in the state, and only one loss towards their record. But that one loss has been to Bismarck, the team they will face once more on Saturday night. The Magi know this next game is important.

“We got to get better stop and drive,” says head coach Dean Winczewski. “I thought for a large part of the first half, we were very good defensively. I think we got a little laxed in the second half. So we got to clean a lot of that up. Rebounding fell apart the second half so it’s the stuff that wins basketball games that we’ve got to get better at.”

“No matter what, this isn’t our goal,” says senior Deonte Martinez. “We have one goal in mind and that is to win the state championship. So after today, we’re going to forget about it, go to practice and get better.”

