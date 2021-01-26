WDA Basketball: Minot & Legacy boys get their revenge in rematches, Watford City & Century girls stay on track

In a rematch between the two best offenses in the WDA, Minot was seeking revenge from their loss to Bismarck earlier in the season.

In the first half, a key 9-0 run for the Magicians gave them the lead, one that they would hold for most of the game, winning 84-76.

Legacy found some revenge of their own, defeating Mandan 90-70, and making it nine wins in their last ten games.

Other Scores:
(G) Bismarck (77), Minot (67)
(G) Legacy (92), Mandan (62)
(G) Watford City (74), St. Mary’s (39)
(G) Century (91), Dickinson (44)

