WDA Basketball: Minot & Legacy boys get their revenge in rematches, Watford City & Century girls stay on track

In a rematch between the two best offenses in the WDA, Minot was seeking revenge from their loss to Bismarck earlier in the season.

In the first half, a key 9-0 run for the Magicians gave them the lead, one that they would hold for most of the game, winning 84-76.

Legacy found some revenge of their own, defeating Mandan 90-70, and making it nine wins in their last ten games.

Other Scores:

(G) Bismarck (77), Minot (67)

(G) Legacy (92), Mandan (62)

(G) Watford City (74), St. Mary’s (39)

(G) Century (91), Dickinson (44)