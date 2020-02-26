WDA Basketball: Regular season closes with memorable moments and exciting games

The WDA regular season came to a close, with senior night for the Century girls basketball team.

Lauren Ware checked in for the final time as a Patriot, scoring the opening basket before being pulled from the game in front of an emotional standing ovation. Century ended up beating Minot 70-52. Elsewhere, the Century boys fell on the road in Minot 61-48.

At Legacy, the Saber boys finished off their season with an impressive win over crosstown rival Bismarck 89-87. The Bismarck girls took down the Sabers 53-37.