WDA Basketball: St. Mary’s primed to surprise in March

At first glance, the slow start to the Saints season could discourage 8th-year head coach Brent Dekok, but he knows that patience is key to grooming a new pool of talent.

“We got a lot of guys that don’t have a lot of varsity experience,” says Dekok. “So we’re breaking in a lot of new players this year, and we feel like we have a lot of depth this year. We have some size this year. But it’s a lot of the same. The big thing is you’re going to have to show up and compete in this league. There’s a lot of good teams, that’s for sure.”

The Saints only have four seniors on their roster, the rest juniors, players that know what it takes to win.

“Obviously, not the outcome that we wanted the last two years, missing WDA,” says senior Carson Rohrich. “But a lot of these guys on varsity now we’re on our JV team last year. And our JV team finished 2nd in the WDA. We have a lot of good basketball players, pure shooters, fast guys.”

Shooters like Garrett Badar, who is off to a quick start statistically, leading the team with 16 points per game as of Christmas.

“We have a lot of 6’3″, a lot of 6’4″ with a lot of length,” Dekok says. “And we haven’t had that much length across the board over the last number of years. So we’re hoping that can equate to some tips, some deflections, and definitely on the backboard. Keeping teams off the backboard and maybe finding us some opportunities on the offensive glass.”

Guys like 6’10” junior Ben Morman, who is coming back from an injury, could be a big factor inside.

“For us, it’s a nice advantage cause we can get the ball inside and outside and be a threat on both the inside and outside,” says Junior Ben Morman. “Force defenses to collapse and expand. Just make them play to how we play.”

It’s all about putting it together for the Saints, so they can play their best ball in March.

“We have a lot of tough teams up front on that schedule,” Dekok says. “But anybody you play early in the season, it doesn’t matter in this league. There’s no cake walks in the WDA, so you got to be ready to play every single night.”