Tuesday was the first round of the WDA Regional Tournament, where teams either took a step closer to the State Tournament, or a step closer to elimination.

WDA Tournament Results:

(G) Century (70), St. Mary’s (29)

(G) Bismarck (45), Jamestown (42)

(G) Watford City (82), Minot (63)

(G) Legacy (57), Mandan (63)

(B) Minot (83), Turtle Mountain (63)

(B) Legacy (79), Mandan (72)

(B) Jamestown (67), St. Mary’s (61)

(B) Bismarck (62), Century (54)