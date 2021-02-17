WDA Basketball: Watford City sees sharing the basketball their key to postseason success

The Watford City girls Basketball team is sitting in third place in the WDA Standing and are gearing up to make a deep post-season run.

Watford City is averaging 18 assist a game, about seven more than opponents and they feel this will be a key to their success down the stretch.

“Everyone is very capable and great at their own skills,” says senior Ashley Holen. “And when we distribute the ball like that then we can get contributions from every player and that really helps us in games.”

“It’s definitely helping us be successful because we are getting good ball movement going and we’re getting good looks for our teammates,” says Senior Guard Hayley Ogle.