WDA Boys Basketball: Bismarck downs Century in a thriller, Mandan advances

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

It came at no surprise that the game of the day belonged to Bismarck and Century at the opening round of the WDA Boys Regional Tournament.

With under a minute to go, Cade Feeney stole the ball and converted on the fastbreak to give the Patriots a late lead. However, the Demons answered right back with a ridiculous step back three from Gunner Swanson, leading to the 63-59 win.

In the other games, Mandan took down Dickinson in a 73-50 win, while Legacy fell to Minot 75-65. Another surprising result of the day was top seeded Jamestown having to win in overtime over eight seeded Williston, 69-65.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports Videos

More Local Sports

Recent Videos

WDA Boys Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "WDA Boys Basketball"

WDA Girls Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "WDA Girls Basketball"

Class B State Girls

Thumbnail for the video titled "Class B State Girls"

Dickinson Police Department

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dickinson Police Department"

Suicide Prevention

Thumbnail for the video titled "Suicide Prevention"

Roam Trip Postponed

Thumbnail for the video titled "Roam Trip Postponed"

Youth Drug Treatment

Thumbnail for the video titled "Youth Drug Treatment"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 3/5

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 3/5"

colorectal cancer screenings

Thumbnail for the video titled "colorectal cancer screenings"

Eastgate BPS

Thumbnail for the video titled "Eastgate BPS"

Reading Program

Thumbnail for the video titled "Reading Program"

EMTs Needed

Thumbnail for the video titled "EMTs Needed"

Day of Hope

Thumbnail for the video titled "Day of Hope"

Ward Tax

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ward Tax"

Hand Sanitizer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hand Sanitizer"

YHF

Thumbnail for the video titled "YHF"

Verdict

Thumbnail for the video titled "Verdict"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 3/5

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 3/5"

Bismarck Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Basketball"

Amber's Thursday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/6

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Thursday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/6"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge