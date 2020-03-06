WDA Boys Basketball: Bismarck downs Century in a thriller, Mandan advances

It came at no surprise that the game of the day belonged to Bismarck and Century at the opening round of the WDA Boys Regional Tournament.

With under a minute to go, Cade Feeney stole the ball and converted on the fastbreak to give the Patriots a late lead. However, the Demons answered right back with a ridiculous step back three from Gunner Swanson, leading to the 63-59 win.

In the other games, Mandan took down Dickinson in a 73-50 win, while Legacy fell to Minot 75-65. Another surprising result of the day was top seeded Jamestown having to win in overtime over eight seeded Williston, 69-65.