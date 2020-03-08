WDA Boys Basketball: Bismarck wins title over Jamestown in overtime, Mandan and Dickinson heading to Fargo

The 2020 WDA Boys Regional Tournament will be remembered for the late game heroics and overtime thrillers that gave the Bismarck Demons a title.

Bismarck faced Jamestown, who had played in overtime in every game of the tournament, where the Demons won their first WDA title since 2011 by a score of 84-79.

Dickinson won a thriller over Minot, knocking off the three seeded Magicians with a last second turnover, winning by a score of 70-68.

Mandan took care of Legacy in the other state qualifier, capping off a great tournament from Elijah Klein, winning 61-47.