WDA Boys Regional: Mandan loses heartbreaker to Jamestown, Bismarck pulls off comeback against Minot in semis

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The drama continued for the second day in a row at the WDA boys regional, including a heartbreaking finish for the Mandan Braves.

Mandan was toe to toe with Jamestown the whole night, until a missed game-tying lay up sealed the Braves fate in their overtime loss 74-71. It was the second game in a row Jamestown played in overtime.

In the other semifinal, Bismarck overcame a 13 point halftime deficit, scoring 58 points in the second half en route to their 86-80 win over Minot.

In the elimination games, Dickinson took care of Minot 75-59, while Legacy eliminated Century 69-59, the first time the Patriots have missed the state tournament since 2012.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports Videos

More Local Sports

Recent Videos

WDA Girls Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "WDA Girls Basketball"

WDA Boys Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "WDA Boys Basketball"

MSU Taking Steps to Avoid Coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "MSU Taking Steps to Avoid Coronavirus"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 3/6

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 3/6"

Addiction Studies

Thumbnail for the video titled "Addiction Studies"

Shot of a Lifetime

Thumbnail for the video titled "Shot of a Lifetime"

New Expansion

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Expansion"

Magic City Tattoo

Thumbnail for the video titled "Magic City Tattoo"

Playhouse with a purpose

Thumbnail for the video titled "Playhouse with a purpose"

YHF

Thumbnail for the video titled "YHF"

Circle Sanitation

Thumbnail for the video titled "Circle Sanitation"

Dakota Safety

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dakota Safety"

Census 2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "Census 2020"

Milk Recall

Thumbnail for the video titled "Milk Recall"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 3/6

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 3/6"

Amber's Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/6

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/6"

REMARKABLE WOMAN- THEA

Thumbnail for the video titled "REMARKABLE WOMAN- THEA"

Friday Forecast: Mostly sunny and warm

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday Forecast: Mostly sunny and warm"

Threefold Wins Big

Thumbnail for the video titled "Threefold Wins Big"

WDA Boys Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "WDA Boys Basketball"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge