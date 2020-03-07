WDA Boys Regional: Mandan loses heartbreaker to Jamestown, Bismarck pulls off comeback against Minot in semis

The drama continued for the second day in a row at the WDA boys regional, including a heartbreaking finish for the Mandan Braves.

Mandan was toe to toe with Jamestown the whole night, until a missed game-tying lay up sealed the Braves fate in their overtime loss 74-71. It was the second game in a row Jamestown played in overtime.

In the other semifinal, Bismarck overcame a 13 point halftime deficit, scoring 58 points in the second half en route to their 86-80 win over Minot.

In the elimination games, Dickinson took care of Minot 75-59, while Legacy eliminated Century 69-59, the first time the Patriots have missed the state tournament since 2012.