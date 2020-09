The bottom four teams had an opportunity to close the gap between the top four teams in the WDA on a big Thursday night.

In Bismarck, Dickinson played very well, despite losing the possession battle, holding a great offense to just one goal, falling 1-0.

Over in Mandan, the Braves had a 1-0 lead over WDA leading Legacy in the first 15 minutes, however, the Sabers ended up coming back with a 4-1 win.