WDA Boy’s Soccer: Minot ties with Bismarck, Century takes advantage with win over Mandan

A lot of different playoff scenarios were on the line Thursday night for the final full slate of games for WDA regular season soccer.

Bismarck had a chance to win the regular season title with a win at Minot, however the Magicians we able to steal a 1-1 tie over the Demons, complicating things at the top of the standings.

This opened the door for Century, who was able to cruise to a 3-0 win over Mandan, potentially landing a spot in the WDA championship.

This sets up a big game for Legacy Saturday, who can force a three way tie for first with a win over Williston.