WDA Boy’s Tennis: Minot believes in their depth

The Minot High Tennis team is 9-2 on the season with their only two losses coming to Legacy.

Head Coach Scott Delorme says he feels his team’s closing ability lacked when it mattered most in those matches. However, Delorme adds the players seeded three through six have stepped up big this year grabbing team duel wins.

“We think we have six, seven, eight, nine guys playing well, our depth has been huge for us,” Head Coach Scott Derlorme explains. “I think next week going into the regional tournament our depth could be a huge factor, just as we look and match up down the lineup. we know the top guys are going to be competitive with who they play but we think we have an advantage three through eight against anybody else and hopefully, that’s a big bonus for us.”

