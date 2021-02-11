WDA & College Basketball: Bismarck tops St. Mary’s, Minot pulls of comeback at Jamestown, BSC defeats United Tribes

On Thursday, only a few games headlined the WDA schedule, including a double-dip between Bismarck and St. Mary’s.

In the boy’s game, the Demons got rolling when great play inside, finding buckets in the paint and drawing fouls, leading to their 73-48 win.

In the girl’s game, Bismarck opened up their 11 point halftime lead, winning by 30 in their 81-51 victory over the Saints.

Minot boys put a stranglehold on the WDA top spot with their 14 point comeback on the road over Jamestown, ending a 29 game home winning streak for the Blue Jays, the final 67-62.

