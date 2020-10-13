WDA Cross Country: Improvements across the board for the Demons

There are only a few weeks left in the cross country season, and one of the teams on title watch is the Bismarck Demons.

The Demons finished in second place as a team in the WDA Regional meet, a few points behind Century, however, Bismarck has one of the best distance runners in the state in Sean Korsmo. Korsmo finished nearly 10 seconds ahead of the field at the west championship, head coach Darrell Anderson sees improvements throughout his entire team throughout the season.

“I think what I’ve enjoyed the most is what each kid brings,” says Anderson. “The objective is to treat them all as individuals and see how each of them can improve and enjoy this experience.”

