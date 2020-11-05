WDA Football: Century leaning on their recipe to win, return to Fargo

Critical football games are approaching North Dakota this weekend, including Century’s semifinal tilt with Mandan.

The Patriots see this game as Deja vu to last year; 2019, semifinal weekend, hosting Mandan. It was close the last time they played in 2020, a lot of defense leading to a 17-6 win by the Patriots. If Century wants to repeat history, it comes down to the simple things this time of year.

“Well I think it’s kind of the same recipe every year,” says head coach Ron Wingenbach. “Number one, you got to stay healthy, and then number two, you got to be able to do the little things in big ball games. Any coach will tell you, it usually comes down to five plays when you get into those big ball games.”