WDA Football: Dickinson glad to be back home looking for their first win

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Dickinson high’s football season is off to a slow start, but the team hopes a return home can boost morale.

Dickinson has their first home game in nearly a month on Thursday, they have started the season 0-3, but their closest contest came during the first game of the season at home. The Midgets believe getting a couple of games back in Dickinson could help turn things around midway through the season.

“Just having that home-field advantage where you have all your fans cheering you on and your family members, it kind of just brings a whole different mood to the game,” senior Trevor Hirning. “It really helps.”

Dickinson takes on Mandan at home Thursday night at seven.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Local Sports Videos

More Local Sports

Recent Videos

TGU Football

Dickinson Football

Hidden History: a lesser-known political party once had a foothold in North Dakota

COVID-19 and Socializing

Williston Family Speaks Out

Election Dates

Switching to In Person

Century Girl's Golf

Wednesday, September 23rd, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 9/23

Shelley Lenz

Cramer Weighs in

Changes proposed to critical habitat rule

ND Teacher of the Year

Nursing Homes Plea

Bismarck man opens up about the 'stigma' of pumpkin spice

Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 9/23

Wednesday's Forecast: A few showers & storms with cooler temperatures

NDC SEPT 23

How we get those autumn colors

More Video

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss