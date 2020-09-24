WDA Football: Dickinson glad to be back home looking for their first win

Dickinson high’s football season is off to a slow start, but the team hopes a return home can boost morale.

Dickinson has their first home game in nearly a month on Thursday, they have started the season 0-3, but their closest contest came during the first game of the season at home. The Midgets believe getting a couple of games back in Dickinson could help turn things around midway through the season.

“Just having that home-field advantage where you have all your fans cheering you on and your family members, it kind of just brings a whole different mood to the game,” senior Trevor Hirning. “It really helps.”

Dickinson takes on Mandan at home Thursday night at seven.