WDA Football: Mandan sees themselves as a different team than the one at the start of the season

The Mandan Braves get a shot at redemption this week with a semifinal rematch against the Century Patriots.

The Braves fell to the Patriots 17-6 during the regular season, but they feel like the team they have now is playing much differently than it did in early September. Head coach Todd Sheldon says the biggest change offensively is how much the Braves are spreading the ball to different athletes, and their ability to throw the ball more late in the season.

“We’re not throwing it 30 times a game or 40 times a game,” says Sheldon. “We’re doing it within the course of the offense and maintaining balance. We have the opportunity to keep the flow going through the course of a game by mixing things up.”

