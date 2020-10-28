WDA Football: Mandan wants to repeat history at Fargo Davies

Mandan football is seeing deja vu as they open the playoffs, on the road against Fargo Davies, just like in 2019.

Mandan hopes to repeat history with an upset win. In order to do that, they’ll have to slow down the Eagles’ run game, who was ranked second in the EDC. The Braves give up the third least amount of yards on the ground in the WDA, the key matchup in this quarterfinal.

“Limit big plays,” says head coach Todd Sheldon. “Make them earn anytime they get to score so we don’t give up those momentum swing kind of plays and we stay right in the game, bend a little bit, but don’t break. Always make sure tackles.”