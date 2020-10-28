WDA Football: Mandan wants to repeat history at Fargo Davies

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Mandan football is seeing deja vu as they open the playoffs, on the road against Fargo Davies, just like in 2019.

Mandan hopes to repeat history with an upset win. In order to do that, they’ll have to slow down the Eagles’ run game, who was ranked second in the EDC. The Braves give up the third least amount of yards on the ground in the WDA, the key matchup in this quarterfinal.

“Limit big plays,” says head coach Todd Sheldon. “Make them earn anytime they get to score so we don’t give up those momentum swing kind of plays and we stay right in the game, bend a little bit, but don’t break. Always make sure tackles.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Local Sports Videos

More Local Sports

Recent Videos

WDA Volleyball

Mandan Football

Quarantine Voting

Ward County COVID Deaths

Coat Drive

Williston Wastewater Study

Linton-HMB Volleyball

Velva Football

Tuesday, October 27th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 10/27

COVID Memorial

Car for Veteran

Bridge Update

Risk Level Change

YHF

Bis Mask Mandate

Tom's Tuesday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 10/27

Voter Attire

Testing Equipment

Early Voting

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss