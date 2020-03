The WDA Regional Tournament opened up on Thursday in Bismarck, where all the top seeded teams advanced to the semifinals.

Legacy had some trouble against Williston, trailing by as much as nine, before coming back and getting the 54-46 win.

Mandan took down St. Mary’s despite the slow start, winning 72-51. Century also overcame a slow start to 10 seeded Dickinson, grabbing the 70-56 win. In the final game, Bismarck took control early over Minot, but got the win 56-47.