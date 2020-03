Legacy tops Century for the third time this season, this time for the first WDA title in school history.

The Sabers slowly built their lead in the second half, inching closer to the one seed in the state tournament, winning 69-63.

In the state qualifiers, St. Mary’s upset the three seeded Bismarck Demons, putting on a shooting clinic en route to their 75-66 win.

Mandan was in control the whole game against Minot, cruising to the state tournament with a 58-43 win.