WDA Girl’s Golf: Century poised for fourth straight WDA Title

The WDA Tournament is just five days away, and the favorites heading in are the Century Patriots. They’ve won six of the seven tournaments as a team this year, but all that won’t matter when they tee off at Souris Valley Golf Course Monday.

For first-year head coach Jeffrey Rasmussen, the spoils are plenty with a team roster lead by top golfers like Hannah Herbel and Riley Crothers. It’s not just the skills that have these standouts leading the pace for the Patriots.

“Hannah’s provided the same thing that Riley does,” head coach Jeffrey Rasmussen says. “She’s helping out the younger girls. She’s a leader as well. She steps in and takes charge when we need a leader at practice or whatever it may be.”

Herbel has worked tirelessly over the summer to be at the top of her game, knowing where she’s finding success, and knowing what she still needs to work on.

“Well my ball striking has been really good this year,” says sophomore Hannah Herbel. “I’ve discovered that I really need to work on my short game a lot more. I’ve played, over the summer, much longer courses but now for this high school season, the course is much shorter.”

Shorter courses mean a different approach, finding a way to attack when needed to climb the leaderboard.

“It’s definitely the place that you can shave off to most strokes,” says Rasmussen. “And it’s the most important when you get to competitive golf. You miss a two-foot putt, that could be the difference winning a tournament and losing a tournament.”

When it comes to the postseason, Herbel knows it’s about getting in the right mentality, and not putting too much pressure on herself.

“Whenever I get to the state tournament, I just pretend like it’s another regular-season tournament,” Herbel says. “I don’t really make a big deal out of the state tournament because it’s just another high school tournament that I get to play in.”

Tee time is set for 10am in Minot, followed by the state tournament a week later in the Magic City.