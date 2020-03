There were two hard fought semifinals on day two of the WDA Girls Regional, setting up a Legacy versus Century championship.

Legacy took down Mandan, who nearly came back from a late double digit deficit, to win 61-55. Century got the best of Bismarck in the other semifinal, winning 75-69.

On the elimination side of the bracket, St. Mary’s cruised to a 64-44 win over Williston, while Minot knocked out Dickinson 52-38.