WDA Gymnastics: Dickinson poised to come out on top at state after a close season

We are just days away from the state gymnastics meet, and Dickinson is in the drivers seat as the four time defending champs.

The Midgets are WDA champions, but they have been neck and neck with Jamestown all season. The margin between the two teams at the regional meet was less than 2 points, but Dickinson is embracing the idea of a close contest at the state level.

“It just makes it more competitive and it makes everybody work harder,” Dickinson head coach Casey Berry said. “Our teams, other teams, which just raises the overall level of the sport, which is really what we all want to do in the end game. I think it’s really great that it’s going to be close, and it is exciting. It definitely gives the girls lots of energy and motivation to keep pushing this last week.”

The team portion of the state meet will be Friday in Jamestown, followed by the individual portion on Saturday.