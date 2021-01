Mandan hosted the first of it’s back to back meets of the weekend, first with Dickinson, Jamestown, and Breckenridge-Wahpeton.

On the balance beam, Mandan’s Jericah Lockner put together a solid routine for the Braves, scoring a 7.8 to lead the team in that event.

In the floor event, Dickinson’s Rylee Olson shined with a 9.6 routine, leading her team in scoring there, however, it was Jamestown that edged out the Midgets for a team win.