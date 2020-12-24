WDA Hockey: Bismarck Blizzard still finding that team chemistry

The Bismarck Blizzard is once again off to a good start in their quest for a seventh straight state title.

However, the Blizzard showed some vulnerability in their 4-3 overtime win over Mandan on opening night. Head Coach Tim Meyer expected this season to start a little slower because the pandemic has limited their ability to understand and trust each other on the ice.

“We have four different schools the kids come from,” says head coach Tim Meyer. “And so we have freshman through seniors, so some of these kids have never played with each other. They don’t know each other really at all. And just because of the environment we’re in, it’s just a lot tougher to get that team bond going.”

Bismarck is back in action when they travel to Devils lake on January 8th.