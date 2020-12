The Bismarck Demons got their first win of the season on Tuesday with a victory over Mandan.

The Demons hosted the Braves and got out to an early 1-0 lead just 32 seconds into the game. The Braves tied things up just before the end of the first period, but it was the Demons who went on to win 6-2.

On the girl’s side, Mandan defeated Devils Lake in a close game 2-1.