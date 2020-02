It was a wild final day of the WDA boys hockey tournament, where it saw overtime, a hat trick, and a rivalry renewed.

Minot and Mandan played an instant classic of an elimination game, where the Magicians pulled off the 3-2 comeback in overtime.

Jamestown cruised to a 7-3 win over Dickinson, thanks to a hat trick from Hunter Nelson.

Century took down Bismarck 5-2 to win their 3rd straight WDA title, clinching a one seed at the state tournament in Fargo.