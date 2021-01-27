WDA Hockey: Century hopes defense comes with meaningful wins in the postseason

The Century Patriots are one of the hottest teams in the WDA, with six straight wins catapulting them to a game out of first place in the standings.

Colton Schulte has lead the way for Century with 20 points on the season, but head coach Troy Olson knows its defense that wins championships in this sport.

“That’s one of our areas where we concentrate more on systems,” says head coach Troy Olson. “Neutral zone, we have a few systems. The offense we have a little bit too. But we kind of wanted to be creative in those areas. And so defensive zone comes down to hard work and discipline.”

Century’s next game against Williston has been postponed to February fifth.