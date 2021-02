Tuesday night’s action on the ice brought some great games with multiple going to overtimes and shootouts.

On the boy’s side, Century topped Bismarck 2-1 in overtime at VFW Ice Arena.

In Minot, it was the Magi defeating Williston 5-2 at home.

In girl’s hockey, Mandan jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first period, but it was Jamestown who came back to win it 4-3 in a shootout.