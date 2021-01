Century had revenge on their mind facing Minot again, after a tough 5-4 loss on the road just a few weeks ago.

In the first period, it looked like history was going to repeat itself when Minot got on the board with a shorthanded goal.

However, Century put it together down the stretch, putting themselves back in the conversation for a WDA title with a critical 6-4 win. Elsewhere, Bismarck edged out Mandan for a 2-1 victory.