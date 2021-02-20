WDA Hockey: Century wins WDA title, Bottineau-Rugby and Williston advance to state tournament

Saturday marked the final day of the WDA tournament with four teams advancing to play in the state tournament next week.

The day started off with Bottineau-Rugby, the six seed, upsetting No. 4 Bismarck 2-1. The Braves advance to the state tournament for the first time since 2013.

Game two featured No. 5 Williston against No. 7 Dickinson. The Coyotes offense was unstoppable in the 10-3 win. Williston advances to the state tournament for the first time since 2010.

The WDA Championship featured Century against Minot. The Patriots earned the 4-0 shutout to earn the No. 1 seed out of the west for the state tournament.

