WDA Hockey: Dickinson defeats Mandan on the road

Dickinson and Mandan met on the ice for the first time this season on Saturday in a rescheduled game.
Both teams were coming off losing streaks going into the game, but it was the Midgets who snapped their streak with a 4-1 win over the Braves.