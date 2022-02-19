The third day of the WDA hockey tournament wrapped up in Saturday with three teams competing, just two state tournament bids remaining, and a new champion waiting to be crowned.

The WDA title went to the Jamestown Bluejays for the first time since 1995. The Bluejays defeated Legacy’s first year program 3-0.

Both Jamestown and Legacy will advance to the state tournament in Grand Forks next weekend.

In the state qualifier games, Minot rode it’s defense to a solid performance against Bismarck. The Magi jumped ahead in the first period and never looked back, adding second goal and an empty netter in the third to shutout the Demons 3-0.

This will be the Magi’s fourth straight state tournament appearance.

The other state qualifier game featured two of the lowest seeds in the tournament facing off. No. 7 Bottineau-Rugby and No. 9 Mandan. The Mandan Braves struck first early in the first period to take a 1-0 lead. They’d add two more in the second period to win 3-1.

It’s Mandan’s first state appearance since 2019.